Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Thursday, April 01 2021
Washing of the Feet Service offered by His Holiness Karekin II Catholicos of All Armenians and marking the Holy Thursday took place at the open tabernacle in Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141571
Washing of the Feet Service offered by His Holiness Karekin II Catholicos of All Armenians and marking the Holy Thursday took place at the open tabernacle in Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141572
Washing of the Feet Service offered by His Holiness Karekin II Catholicos of All Armenians and marking the Holy Thursday took place at the open tabernacle in Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141573
Washing of the Feet Service offered by His Holiness Karekin II Catholicos of All Armenians and marking the Holy Thursday took place at the open tabernacle in Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141574
Washing of the Feet Service offered by His Holiness Karekin II Catholicos of All Armenians and marking the Holy Thursday took place at the open tabernacle in Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141575
Washing of the Feet Service offered by His Holiness Karekin II Catholicos of All Armenians and marking the Holy Thursday took place at the open tabernacle in Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141576
Washing of the Feet Service offered by His Holiness Karekin II Catholicos of All Armenians and marking the Holy Thursday took place at the open tabernacle in Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141577
Washing of the Feet Service offered by His Holiness Karekin II Catholicos of All Armenians and marking the Holy Thursday took place at the open tabernacle in Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141578
Washing of the Feet Service offered by His Holiness Karekin II Catholicos of All Armenians and marking the Holy Thursday took place at the open tabernacle in Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141579
Washing of the Feet Service offered by His Holiness Karekin II Catholicos of All Armenians and marking the Holy Thursday took place at the open tabernacle in Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141580
Washing of the Feet Service offered by His Holiness Karekin II Catholicos of All Armenians and marking the Holy Thursday took place at the open tabernacle in Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141581
Washing of the Feet Service offered by His Holiness Karekin II Catholicos of All Armenians and marking the Holy Thursday took place at the open tabernacle in Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141582
Washing of the Feet Service offered by His Holiness Karekin II Catholicos of All Armenians and marking the Holy Thursday took place at the open tabernacle in Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141583
Washing of the Feet Service offered by His Holiness Karekin II Catholicos of All Armenians and marking the Holy Thursday took place at the open tabernacle in Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Thursday, April 01 2021
Extraordinary session of the RA National Assembly took place
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook