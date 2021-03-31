Archive
Wednesday, March 31 2021
FIFA WC 2022 qualifying match between Armenia and Romania at the Republican stadium named after Vazgen Sargsyan on March 31 in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141555
Alin Tosca from Romania and Aleksandre Karapetyan from Armenia fight for the ball during FIFA WC 2022 qualifying match between Armenia and Romania at the Republican stadium named after Vazgen Sargsyan on March 31 in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141556
Alexandru Maxim, Alin Tosca from Romania and Tigran Barseghyan from Armenia in action during FIFA WC 2022 qualifying match between Armenia and Romania at the Republican stadium named after Vazgen Sargsyan on March 31 in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141557
Referee shows yellow card to Tigran Barseghyan from Armenia during FIFA WC 2022 qualifying match between Armenia and Romania at the Republican stadium named after Vazgen Sargsyan on March 31 in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141558
Razvan Marin from Romania and Khoren Bayramyan from Armenia in action during FIFA WC 2022 qualifying match between Armenia and Romania at the Republican stadium named after Vazgen Sargsyan on March 31 in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141561
Armenia national football team celebrates after winning over Romania national football team after FIFA WC 2022 qualifying match between Armenia and Romania at the Republican stadium named after Vazgen Sargsyan on March 31 in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141562
Armenia national football team celebrates after winning over Romania national football team after FIFA WC 2022 qualifying match between Armenia and Romania at the Republican stadium named after Vazgen Sargsyan on March 31 in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141563
Armenia national football team celebrates after winning over Romania national football team after FIFA WC 2022 qualifying match between Armenia and Romania at the Republican stadium named after Vazgen Sargsyan on March 31 in Yerevan, Armenia
Thursday, April 01 2021
Extraordinary session of the RA National Assembly took place
Wednesday, March 31 2021
RA Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan gives a press conference at the RA MESCS
