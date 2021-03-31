Archive
Wednesday, March 31 2021
Wednesday, March 31 2021

RA Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan gives a press conference at the RA MESCS

Image Code: MHM0141551
Image Code: MHM0141552
RA Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan gives a press conference at the RA MESCS
Image Code: MHM0141553
RA Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan gives a press conference at the RA MESCS
Image Code: MHM0141554
RA Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan gives a press conference at the RA MESCS
Image Code: MHM0141554
RA Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan gives a press conference at the RA MESCS
Wednesday, March 31 2021
FIFA WC 2022 qualifying match between Armenia and Romania at the Republican stadium named after Vazgen Sargsyan on March 31 in Yerevan, Armenia
Wednesday, March 31 2021
An event dedicated to the humanitarian call took place at the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Yerevan, Armenia
