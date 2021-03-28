Archive
Sunday, March 28 2021
Football fans are allowed to attend FIFA WC 2022 qualifying match between Armenia and Iceland first time after the pandemic at the Republican stadium named after Vazgen Sargsyan on March 28 in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141527
Football fans are allowed to attend FIFA WC 2022 qualifying match between Armenia and Iceland first time after the pandemic at the Republican stadium named after Vazgen Sargsyan on March 28 in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141528
Football fans are allowed to attend FIFA WC 2022 qualifying match between Armenia and Iceland first time after the pandemic at the Republican stadium named after Vazgen Sargsyan on March 28 in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141529
Tigran Barseghyan from Armenia and Ari Skulason from Iceland fight for the ball during the FIFA WC 2022 qualifying match between Armenia and Iceland at the Republican stadium named after Vazgen Sargsyan on March 28 in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141530
Jon Dadi Bodvarsson from Island in action against Varazdat Haroyan from Armenia during the FIFA WC 2022 qualifying match between Armenia and Iceland at the Republican stadium named after Vazgen Sargsyan on March 28 in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141531
Kamo Hovhannisyan from Armenia and from Iceland Sverrir Ingason fight for the ball during the FIFA WC 2022 qualifying match between Armenia and Iceland at the Republican stadium named after Vazgen Sargsyan on March 28 in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141532
Albert Gudmundsson from Iceland in action against Varazdat Haroyan from Armenia during the FIFA WC 2022 qualifying match between Armenia and Iceland at the Republican stadium named after Vazgen Sargsyan on March 28 in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141533
Albert Gudmundsson from Iceland in action during the FIFA WC 2022 qualifying match between Armenia and Iceland at the Republican stadium named after Vazgen Sargsyan on March 28 in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141534
Kamo Hovhannisyan from Armenia and Birkir Bjarnoson from Iceland in action during the FIFA WC 2022 qualifying match between Armenia and Iceland at the Republican stadium named after Vazgen Sargsyan on March 28 in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141535
Albert Gudmundsson from Iceland and Khoren Bayramyan from Armenia fight for the ball during FIFA WC 2022 qualifying match between Armenia and Iceland at the Republican stadium named after Vazgen Sargsyan on March 28 in Yerevan, Armenia
Sunday, March 28 2021
Members of ‘Homeland Salvation Movement’ hold a protest action on Demirchyan street of Yerevan, Armenia
