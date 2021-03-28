Archive
Sunday, March 28 2021
Members of ‘Homeland Salvation Movement’ hold a protest action on Demirchyan street of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141517
Opposition leader Vazgen Manukyan attends a protest action on Demirchyan street of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141518
Members of ‘Homeland Salvation Movement’ hold a protest action on Demirchyan street of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141519
Artur Vanetsyan attends a protest action on Demirchyan street of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141520
Member of ‘Homeland Salvation Movement’ Gegham Manukyan holds a speech during a protest action on Demirchyan street of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141521
Prime Minister candidate of ‘Homeland Salvation Movement’ Vazgen Manukyan holds a speech during a protest action on Demirchyan street of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141522
Coordinator of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' Ishkhan Saghatelyan holds a speech during a protest action on Demirchyan street of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141523
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' hold a protest march in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141524
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' hold a protest march in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141525
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' hold a protest march in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141526
Sunday, March 28 2021
Football fans are allowed to attend FIFA WC 2022 qualifying match between Armenia and Iceland first time after the pandemic at the Republican stadium named after Vazgen Sargsyan on March 28 in Yerevan, Armenia
Sunday, March 28 2021
Celebration of Armenian religious holiday Tsaghkazard in Yerevan, Armenia
