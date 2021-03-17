Archive
Wednesday, March 17 2021
A press conference on the topic of the cultural events organized within the framework of the Francophonie Days in Armenia took place at the French Embassy in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141440
Image Code: MHM0141441
Tuesday, March 16 2021
People hold a protest action with handcuffs demanding to find the missing soldiers after the war in front of the RA National Assembly building in Yerevan, Armenia
