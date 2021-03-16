Archive
Tuesday, March 16 2021
'National Democratic Polar' initiative group hold a protest action in front of Freedom Square in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141418
Image Code: MHM0141419
Image Code: MHM0141420
Image Code: MHM0141421
Image Code: MHM0141423
Image Code: MHM0141429
Image Code: MHM0141430
Image Code: MHM0141431
Tuesday, March 16 2021
People hold a protest action with handcuffs demanding to find the missing soldiers after the war in front of the RA National Assembly building in Yerevan, Armenia
Tuesday, March 16 2021
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Ayvazyan and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Sweden's Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde give a joint press conference at the RA MFA
