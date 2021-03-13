Archive
Saturday, March 13 2021
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' hold a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation in front of the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141391
Police forces were brought as the members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' tried to block the entrance of the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141392
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' hold a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation in front of the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141393
Police forces were brought as the members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' tried to block the entrance of the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141394
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' hold a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation in front of the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141395
Police forces were brought as the members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' tried to block the entrance of the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation
Image Code: MHM0141396
Police forces were brought as the members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' tried to block the entrance of the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation
Saturday, March 13 2021
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' hold a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation near the entrance of the RA Presidential Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, March 12 2021
People wearing masks as the cases of Covid 19 increase in Yerevan, Armenia
