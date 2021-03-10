Archive
Wednesday, March 10 2021
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' still keep the Baghramyan Avenue blocked while demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141376
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' blocked the entrance of the RA National Assembly building placing tents on Demirchyan street of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141377
Opposition leader Vazgen Manukyan attends a protest action in front of the RA National Assembly building in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141378
Police forces were brought as the members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' blocked the entrance of the RA National Assembly building placing tents on Demirchyan street of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141379
Prime Minister candidate of ‘Homeland Salvation Movement’ Vazgen Manukyan holds a speech during a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141380
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' hold a protest march in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141381
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' hold a protest march in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141382
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' hold a protest march in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141383
Police forces were brought as the members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' blocked the entrance of the RA National Assembly building placing tents on Demirchyan street of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141384
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' hold a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141385
Police forces were brought in front of the RA Government's building in Yerevan, Armenia
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' blocked the entrance of the RA National Assembly building on Demirchyan street of Yerevan, Armenia
