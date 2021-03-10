Archive
Wednesday, March 10 2021
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' blocked the entrance of the RA National Assembly building on Demirchyan street of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141369
Image Code: MHM0141370
Image Code: MHM0141371
Police forces were brought as the members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' blocked the entrance of the RA National Assembly building placing tents on Demirchyan street of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141372
Image Code: MHM0141373
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' still keep the Baghramyan Avenue blocked while demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141374
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' blocked the entrance of the RA National Assembly building placing tents on Demirchyan street of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141375
Police forces were brought as the members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' blocked the entrance of the RA National Assembly building placing tents on Demirchyan street of Yerevan, Armenia
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' still keep the Baghramyan Avenue blocked while demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in Yerevan, Armenia
Tuesday, March 09 2021
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' hold a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building of Yerevan, Armenia
