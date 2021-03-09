Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Tuesday, March 09 2021
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' hold a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141353
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' hold a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141354
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' hold a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141355
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' hold a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141356
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' hold a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141357
Prime Minister candidate of ‘Homeland Salvation Movement’ Vazgen Manukyan holds a speech during a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141358
Prime Minister candidate of ‘Homeland Salvation Movement’ Vazgen Manukyan holds a speech during a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141359
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' blocked the entrance of the RA National Assembly building placing tents on Demirchyan street of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141360
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' blocked the entrance of the RA National Assembly building on Demirchyan street of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141361
Clashes between the members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' and policemen took place during the protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141362
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' blocked the entrance of the RA National Assembly building placing tents on Demirchyan street of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141363
Clashes between the members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' and policemen took place during the protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141364
Police forces were brought as the members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' blocked the entrance of the RA National Assembly building placing tents on Demirchyan street of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141365
Clashes between the members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' and policemen took place during the protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141366
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' blocked the entrance of the RA National Assembly building on Demirchyan street of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141367
Clashes between the members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' and policemen took place during the protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141368
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' blocked the entrance of the RA National Assembly building placing tents on Demirchyan street of Yerevan, Armenia
Saturday, March 06 2021
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' hold a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building of Yerevan, Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook