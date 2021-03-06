Archive
Saturday, March 06 2021
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' hold a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141340
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' hold a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141341
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' hold a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141342
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' hold a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141343
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' hold a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141344
Coordinator of ‘Homeland Salvation Movement’ Ishkhan Saghatelyan holds a speech during a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141345
Prime Minister candidate of ‘Homeland Salvation Movement’ Vazgen Manukyan holds a speech during a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141346
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' hold a protest march in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141347
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' hold a protest march in the streets ofYerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141348
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' hold a protest march in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141349
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' hold a protest march in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141350
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' hold a protest march in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141351
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' hold a protest march in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141352
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' hold a protest march in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
The former soldiers of the Chief of General Staff Onik Gasparyan hold a protest action supporting him in front of the RA Ministry of Defense in Yerevan, Armenia
