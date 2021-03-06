Archive
Saturday, March 06 2021
The former soldiers of the Chief of General Staff Onik Gasparyan hold a protest action supporting him in front of the RA Ministry of Defense in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141334
The former soldiers of the Chief of General Staff Onik Gasparyan hold a protest action supporting him in front of the RA Ministry of Defense in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141335
The former soldiers of the Chief of General Staff Onik Gasparyan hold a protest action supporting him in front of the RA Ministry of Defense in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141336
The former soldiers of the Chief of General Staff Onik Gasparyan hold a protest action supporting him in front of the RA Ministry of Defense in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141337
The former soldiers of the Chief of General Staff Onik Gasparyan hold a protest action supporting him in front of the RA Ministry of Defense in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141338
The former soldiers of the Chief of General Staff Onik Gasparyan hold a protest action supporting him in front of the RA Ministry of Defense in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141339
The former soldiers of the Chief of General Staff Onik Gasparyan hold a protest action supporting him in front of the RA Ministry of Defense in Yerevan, Armenia
Saturday, March 06 2021
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' hold a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building of Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, March 05 2021
Ombudsman of Armenia Arman Tatoyan, held a conference at the AGBU office
