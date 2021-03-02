Archive
Tuesday, March 02 2021
Supporters of the RA Second President Robert Kocharyan hold an action during the court hearings in front of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District
Image Code: MHM0141264
Supporters of the RA second president Robert Kocharyan have blocked the Arshakunyats Avenue demanding RA PM’s resignation in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141265
Supporters of the RA second president Robert Kocharyan have blocked the Arshakunyats Avenue demanding RA PM’s resignation in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141266
Supporters of the RA second president Robert Kocharyan have blocked the Arshakunyats Avenue demanding RA PM’s resignation in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141267
Supporters of the RA second president Robert Kocharyan have blocked the Arshakunyats Avenue demanding RA PM's resignation in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141268
Supporters of the RA second president Robert Kocharyan have blocked the Arshakunyats Avenue demanding RA PM's resignation in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141269
Supporters of the RA second president Robert Kocharyan have blocked the Arshakunyats Avenue demanding RA PM's resignation in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141270
Supporters of the RA Second President Robert Kocharyan hold an action during the court hearings in front of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District
Tuesday, March 02 2021
Hearings of the RA Second President Robert Kocharyan’s case took place at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District
Tuesday, March 02 2021
RA National Assembly session took place
