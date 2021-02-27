Archive
Saturday, February 27 2021
Members of ‘Homeland Salvation Movement’ hold a a protest action in front of the RA National Assembly building in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141173
Image Code: MHM0141174
Image Code: MHM0141175
Image Code: MHM0141176
Image Code: MHM0141177
Image Code: MHM0141178
Image Code: MHM0141179
Image Code: MHM0141181
Image Code: MHM0141182
The opposition members placed tents in the area of the RA National Assembly building during the protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141183
Coordinator of ‘Homeland Salvation Movement’ Ishkhan Saghatelyan holds a speech during a protest action on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141184
Prime Minister candidate of ‘Homeland Salvation Movement’ Vazgen Manukyan holds a speech during a protest action on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141185
Prime Minister candidate of ‘Homeland Salvation Movement’ Vazgen Manukyan holds a speech during a protest action on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141187
The movement for the Salvation of the Homeland organized a 'Dignity March' in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141188
Image Code: MHM0141189
Image Code: MHM0141190
Image Code: MHM0141191
Friday, February 26 2021
A meeting on the agenda of solidarity and sovereignty to direct all the efforts in order to exclude conflicts, to bring all parties to the negotiating table took place at Mashtots Park of Yerevan, Armenia
