Thursday, February 25 2021
The 17 opposition parties hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
The 17 opposition parties hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
The 17 opposition parties hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
The 17 opposition parties hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
The 17 opposition parties hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
The 17 opposition parties hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
The 17 opposition parties hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
The 17 opposition parties hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Members of the 17 opposition parties hold a protest action in front of the RA National Assembly building in Yerevan, Armenia
Thursday, February 25 2021
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called his supporters to gather on Republic Square after the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces demanded Pashinyan's resignation. PM qualified the General Staff's demand as a trial of an armed revolution in Armenia
