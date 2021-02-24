Archive
Wednesday, February 24 2021
The opposition hold a protest march demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141088
The opposition hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Armenian State University in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141089
The opposition hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Armenian State University in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141090
The opposition hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Armenian State University in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141091
The opposition hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Armenian State University in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141092
The opposition hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Armenian State University in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141093
The opposition hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Armenian State University in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141094
The opposition hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Armenian State University in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141095
The opposition hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Armenian State University in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141096
The opposition hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Armenian State University of Economics in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141097
Clashes between the police forces and the opposition members took place as the protesters tried to break into the Armenian State University of Economics in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141098
Clashes between the police forces and the opposition members took place as the protesters tried to break into the Armenian State University of Economics in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141099
Clashes between the police forces and the opposition members took place as the protesters tried to break into the Armenian State University of Economics in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141100
Clashes between the police forces and the opposition members took place as the protesters tried to break into the Armenian State University of Economics in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141101
The opposition hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Armenian State University of Economics in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141102
The opposition hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Armenian State University in Yerevan, Armenia
Tuesday, February 23 2021
The movement for the Salvation of the Homeland organized a 'Dignity March' in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
