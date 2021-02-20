Archive
Saturday, February 20 2021
Exhibition of Shushi's carpets took place at the National Museum-Institue of Architecture in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0140989
Monday, February 22 2021
The movement for the Salvation of the Homeland organized a 'Disobedience March' in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Saturday, February 20 2021
Opposition hold a protest action demanding RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
