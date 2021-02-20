Archive
Saturday, February 20 2021
Opposition hold a protest action demanding RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Opposition hold a protest action demanding RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Opposition hold a protest action demanding RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Opposition hold a protest action demanding RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Opposition hold a protest action demanding RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
The riot police are protecting the RA Government's building from the opposition who hold a protest action demanding RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation
Opposition hold a protest action demanding RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Saturday, February 20 2021
Exhibition of Shushi's carpets took place at the National Museum-Institue of Architecture in Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, February 19 2021
RPA Council Member Hovhannes Sahakyan gives a press conference in Henaran press club
