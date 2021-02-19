Archive
Interactive Learning Center of the Cafesjian Center for the Arts donated illustrated books to the libraries, educational institutions and museums of Artsakh and Armenia
Image Code: MHM0140983
Image Code: MHM0140984
Image Code: MHM0140985
Image Code: MHM0140986
RPA Council Member Hovhannes Sahakyan gives a press conference in Henaran press club
RA Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan paid a visit to Khnko Aper National Children's Library of Yerevan on the occasion of Book Donation Day
