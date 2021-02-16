Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Tuesday, February 16 2021
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Ayvazyan received Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for European Neighbourhood and the Americas, formerly Minister of State for Europe Wendy Morton at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0140961
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Ayvazyan received Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for European Neighbourhood and the Americas, formerly Minister of State for Europe Wendy Morton at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0140962
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Ayvazyan received Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for European Neighbourhood and the Americas, formerly Minister of State for Europe Wendy Morton at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0140963
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Ayvazyan received Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for European Neighbourhood and the Americas, formerly Minister of State for Europe Wendy Morton at the RA MFA
Tuesday, February 16 2021
Opening for both men and women chess tournaments took place at the RA Chess House
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook