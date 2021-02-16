Archive
Tuesday, February 16 2021
Opening for both men and women chess tournaments took place at the RA Chess House
Image Code: MHM0140957
Image Code: MHM0140958
Image Code: MHM0140959
The first round of the men's chess championship of the 81th highest chess tournament took place at the RA Chess House
Image Code: MHM0140960
The first round of the women’s chess championship of the 76th highest chess tournament took place at the RA Chess House
Tuesday, February 16 2021
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Ayvazyan received Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for European Neighbourhood and the Americas, formerly Minister of State for Europe Wendy Morton at the RA MFA
Monday, February 15 2021
Vazgen Manukyan and Hrant Bagratyan met their supporters on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
