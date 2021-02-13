Archive
Saturday, February 13 2021
Celebration of the national religious holiday Tearnyndaraj (Trndez) in Armenia
His Holiness Karekin II lights the traditional fire of Tiarn'ndaraj (Trndez) celebration in Etchmiadzin, Armenia
His Holiness Karekin II lights the traditional fire of Tiarn'ndaraj (Trndez) celebration in Etchmiadzin, Armenia
His Holiness Karekin II lights the traditional fire of Tiarn'ndaraj (Trndez) celebration in Etchmiadzin, Armenia
His Holiness Karekin II lights the traditional fire of Tiarn'ndaraj (Trndez) celebration in Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Celebration of the national religious holiday Tearnyndaraj (Trndez) in Etchmiadzin. Armenia
Celebration of the national religious holiday Tearnyndaraj (Trndez) in Etchmiadzin. Armenia
Celebration of the national religious holiday Tearnyndaraj (Trndez) in Etchmiadzin. Armenia
Celebration of the national religious holiday Tearnyndaraj (Trndez) in Etchmiadzin. Armenia
Celebration of the national religious holiday Tearnyndaraj (Trndez) in Etchmiadzin. Armenia
Newly married couples jump over the traditional fire of Tiarn’ndaraj (Trndez) celebration in Yerevan, Armenia
Newly married couples jump over the traditional fire of Tiarn’ndaraj (Trndez) celebration in Yerevan, Armenia
Newly married couples jump over the traditional fire of Tiarn’ndaraj (Trndez) celebration in Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, February 12 2021
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' hold a protest action on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
