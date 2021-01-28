Archive
Thursday, January 28 2021
Supporters of Artak Tovmasyan hold a protest action on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0140707
Image Code: MHM0140708
Image Code: MHM0140709
Image Code: MHM0140710
Image Code: MHM0140711
Image Code: MHM0140712
Thursday, January 28 2021
Supporters of Arshak Zakaryan demand the arrest of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in front of the Prosecutor General's Office in Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, January 29 2021
A protest action demanding RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation took place on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
