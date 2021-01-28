Archive
Thursday, January 28 2021
A tribute on the occasion of the Army Day took place in Yerablur Military Pantheon
Image Code: MHM0140680
Image Code: MHM0140681
Image Code: MHM0140682
Image Code: MHM0140683
Image Code: MHM0140684
Image Code: MHM0140685
Image Code: MHM0140686
Image Code: MHM0140687
Thursday, January 28 2021
Catholicos Karekin II pays a tribute on the occasion of the Army Day to the memory of fallen soldiers in Yerablur Military Pantheon
