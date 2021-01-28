Archive
Thursday, January 28 2021
Catholicos Karekin II pays a tribute on the occasion of the Army Day to the memory of fallen soldiers in Yerablur Military Pantheon
Image Code: MHM0140674
Catholicos Karekin II pays a tribute on the occasion of the Army Day to the memory of fallen soldiers in Yerablur Military Pantheon
Image Code: MHM0140675
Catholicos Karekin II pays a tribute on the occasion of the Army Day to the memory of fallen soldiers in Yerablur Military Pantheon
Image Code: MHM0140676
Catholicos Karekin II pays a tribute on the occasion of the Army Day to the memory of fallen soldiers in Yerablur Military Pantheon
Image Code: MHM0140677
Catholicos Karekin II pays a tribute on the occasion of the Army Day to the memory of fallen soldiers in Yerablur Military Pantheon
Image Code: MHM0140679
Catholicos Karekin II pays a tribute on the occasion of the Army Day to the memory of fallen soldiers in Yerablur Military Pantheon
Thursday, January 28 2021
A tribute on the occasion of the Army Day took place in Yerablur Military Pantheon
Wednesday, January 27 2021
Secretary of State at the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne paid a visit the construction site of the future building of the French Educational Complex after Anatole France within the framework of his visit to Yerevan Armenia
