Friday, January 22 2021
A concert dedicated to Arno Babajanyan's 100th anniversary took place at Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall
Image Code: MHM0140614
People lay flowers near the statue of Arno Babajanyan on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the famous composer
