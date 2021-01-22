Archive
Friday, January 22 2021
People lay flowers near the statue of Arno Babajanyan on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the famous composer
Image Code: MHM0140609
People lay flowers near the statue of Arno Babajanyan on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the famous composer
Image Code: MHM0140610
People lay flowers near the statue of Arno Babajanyan on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the famous composer
Image Code: MHM0140611
People lay flowers near the statue of Arno Babajanyan on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the famous composer
Image Code: MHM0140612
A concert took place near the statue of Arno Babajanyan on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the famous composer
Image Code: MHM0140613
A concert took place near the statue of Arno Babajanyan on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the famous composer
Extraordinary sitting of the RA National Assembly took place where the new members of the Supreme Judicial Council are going to be elected
