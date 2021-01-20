Archive
Wednesday, January 20 2021
A discussion on 'What are the consequences of the abolition of VAT in the healthcare sector?' took place at the Media Center
A discussion on 'What are the consequences of the abolition of VAT in the healthcare sector?' took place at the Media Center
Wednesday, January 20 2021
Question and answer session of the RA National Assembly and RA Government took place at the RA National Assembly
Wednesday, January 20 2021
Media expert Nairi Hokhikyan gives a press conference in Henaran press club
