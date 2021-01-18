Archive
Monday, January 18 2021
Chief Advisor to the President of the Artsakh Republic, Coordinator of the Operative Headquarters of the Artsakh Government Mikael Virabyan is guest in 'Armenpress' state news agency
Image Code: MHM0140518
Image Code: MHM0140519
Monday, January 18 2021
The sixth session of the RA National Assembly's seventh convocation has started
