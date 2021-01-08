Archive
Friday, January 08 2021
A protest action in front of the Justice Ministry building demanding the declassification of the Putin-Aliyev-Pashinyan agreement to be signed in Moscow
Image Code: MHM0140424
Friday, January 08 2021
Relatives and parents of the soldiers hold a protest action complaining about taking their children to Artsakh in front of the Vazgen Sargsyan Military Institute
