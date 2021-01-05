Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Tuesday, January 05 2021
Wintertime in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0140357
Wintertime in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0140358
Wintertime in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0140359
Wintertime in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0140360
Wintertime in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0140361
Wintertime in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0140362
Wintertime in Yerevan, Armenia
Wednesday, January 06 2021
Pontifical Divine Liturgy and Water Blessing Ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
Tuesday, January 05 2021
Christmas Eve Candlelight Divine Liturgy is served at the Saint Gayane church of Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook