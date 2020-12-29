Pictures Of The Year 2020

Image Code: MHM0140108

A three-day mourning for those killed in Karabakh has been announced in Armenia. It will begin on December 19, which marks 40 days since the end of the fighting. During the mourning events in Yerevan, a procession will be organized from the Republic Square to the military cemetery "Yeralbur" where a large number of people are buried in the vine. DECEMBER 19 2020