Tuesday, December 29 2020
Pictures Of The Year 2020
Image Code: MHM0136311
Armenian Government extends the duration of the declared state emergency until June 14 due to coronavirus concerns in Armenia. The number of infected reached 4044. Despite of this fact, dozens of children are born every day in the maternity hospital of St. Gregory the Illuminator Medical Center of Yerevan, Armenia. MAY 15 2020
Image Code: MHM0136345
RA Ministry of Health has a plan to set aside a number of places in all the provinces of Armenia which will be turned into hospitals for patients if the number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases keep arise. One of those places in Yerevan is the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex where beds have already been placed. Yerevan, Armenia. MAY 20 2020
Image Code: MHM0139013
Protesters of 17 opposition parties demand extraordinary session of the RA National Assembly and RA PM Nikol Pashinyan to step down after signing agreement with the leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to declare truce in front of the RA NA building of Yerevan, Armenia. NOVEMBER 11 2020
Image Code: MHM0139416
Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and all the Armenian churches around the world hold memorial service under the leadership of His Holiness, Catholicos Karekin II on the Day of Remembrance of the heroes who fell for the defense of the Motherland in the Artsakh War. NOVEMBER 22 2020
