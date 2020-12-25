Archive
Friday, December 25 2020
Prosperous Armenia Party holds a working discussion on the topic of the ‘Issues in the border regions, ways of solution, protection and security’ took place at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0140300
Image Code: MHM0140301
Image Code: MHM0140301
Image Code: MHM0140302
Image Code: MHM0140302
Image Code: MHM0140303
Image Code: MHM0140303
Prosperous Armenia Party holds a working discussion on the topic of the ‘Issues in the border regions, ways of solution, protection and security’ took place at the RA National Assembly
Friday, December 25 2020
RA Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Mesrop Arakelyan gives a press conference
Thursday, December 24 2020
Relatives of the missing soldiers blocked the streets of Yerevan with their cars
