Thursday, December 24 2020
Armenian opposition tries to surround the Government's building to disrupt the session, demanding resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Protesters who demand RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation blocked the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Protesters who demand RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation blocked the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Protesters who demand RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation blocked the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Thursday, December 24 2020
Relatives of the missing soldiers blocked the streets of Yerevan with their cars
Wednesday, December 23 2020
Protesters of 16 opposition parties demand RA PM Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation during a protest action on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
