Wednesday, December 23 2020
Representatives of 16 opposition parties demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation set up tents and stayed on the Republic Square all night
Image Code: MHM0140242
Image Code: MHM0140243
Image Code: MHM0140244
Image Code: MHM0140245
Image Code: MHM0140246
Image Code: MHM0140247
Image Code: MHM0140248
Image Code: MHM0140249
Image Code: MHM0140250
Image Code: MHM0140251
Protesters of 16 opposition parties demand RA PM Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation during a protest action on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Leader of 'Bright Armenia' party Edmon Marukyan gives a press conference at Sputnik Armenia press center
