Saturday, December 19 2020
Protesters of 16 opposition parties demand RA PM Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation during a protest march heading to the St. Grigor Lusavorich Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0140136
Protesters of the 16 opposition parties attend a liturgy in memory of the soldiers who martyred in Artsakh war at the St. Grigor Lusavorich Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0140137
Protesters of the 16 opposition parties attend a liturgy in memory of the soldiers who martyred in Artsakh war at the St. Grigor Lusavorich Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0140138
Protesters of 16 opposition parties demand RA PM Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation during a protest march heading to the St. Grigor Lusavorich Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0140139
Protesters of the 16 opposition parties attend a liturgy in memory of the soldiers who martyred in Artsakh war at the St. Grigor Lusavorich Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0140140
Protesters of the 16 opposition parties attend a liturgy in memory of the soldiers who martyred in Artsakh war at the St. Grigor Lusavorich Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0140141
Protesters of the 16 opposition parties attend a liturgy in memory of the soldiers who martyred in Artsakh war at the St. Grigor Lusavorich Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Protesters of 16 opposition parties demand RA PM Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation during a protest action on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
