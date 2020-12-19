Archive
Saturday, December 19 2020
Protesters of 16 opposition parties demand RA PM Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation during a protest action on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0140124
Image Code: MHM0140125
Image Code: MHM0140126
Image Code: MHM0140127
Image Code: MHM0140128
Image Code: MHM0140129
Image Code: MHM0140130
Image Code: MHM0140131
Image Code: MHM0140132
Image Code: MHM0140133
Image Code: MHM0140134
Saturday, December 19 2020
Saturday, December 19 2020
A three-day mourning period in honor of the victims of the Artsakh war was be declared in Armenia and Artsakh on December 19, which marks the 40 days since the end if the war
