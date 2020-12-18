Archive
Friday, December 18 2020
The candlelight procession, organized by 16 opposition parties, began from Garegin Nzhdeh Square in Yerevan and headed towards the Yeralbur military cemetery, where a large number of those killed in Artsakh are buried
Image Code: MHM0140062
Image Code: MHM0140063
Image Code: MHM0140064
Image Code: MHM0140065
Image Code: MHM0140066
Image Code: MHM0140067
Image Code: MHM0140068
Image Code: MHM0140069
Image Code: MHM0140070
Image Code: MHM0140071
Image Code: MHM0140072
Image Code: MHM0140073
Image Code: MHM0140074
Image Code: MHM0140075
Image Code: MHM0140076
Image Code: MHM0140077
Image Code: MHM0140078
Image Code: MHM0140079
Image Code: MHM0140080
Image Code: MHM0140081
Image Code: MHM0140082
Image Code: MHM0140083
Image Code: MHM0140084
Image Code: MHM0140085
Image Code: MHM0140086
Image Code: MHM0140087
Image Code: MHM0140088
Image Code: MHM0140089
The Yeralbur military cemetery, where a large number of those killed in Artsakh are buried
Image Code: MHM0140090
Image Code: MHM0140091
Russian military journalist Yuri Kotenok, who wounded from shelling in Artsakh gives a press conference at Sputnik Armenia press center
