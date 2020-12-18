Archive
Friday, December 18 2020
Russian military journalist Yuri Kotenok, who wounded from shelling in Artsakh gives a press conference at Sputnik Armenia press center
Image Code: MHM0140059
Russian military journalist Yuri Kotenok, who wounded from shelling in Artsakh gives a press conference at Sputnik Armenia press center
Image Code: MHM0140060
Russian military journalist Yuri Kotenok, who wounded from shelling in Artsakh gives a press conference at Sputnik Armenia press center
Image Code: MHM0140061
Russian military journalist Yuri Kotenok, who wounded from shelling in Artsakh gives a press conference at Sputnik Armenia press center
The candlelight procession, organized by 16 opposition parties, began from Garegin Nzhdeh Square in Yerevan and headed towards the Yeralbur military cemetery, where a large number of those killed in Artsakh are buried
Thursday, December 17 2020
The movement for the Salvation of Homeland organized a 'Dignity March' from TUMO heading to the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
