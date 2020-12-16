Archive
Wednesday, December 16 2020
Relatives of the missing people after Artsakh war hold a protest action in front of the RA Ministry of Defense
Image Code: MHM0140027
Relatives of the missing people after Artsakh war hold a protest action in front of the RA Ministry of Defense
Image Code: MHM0140028
Relatives of the missing people after Artsakh war hold a protest action in front of the RA Ministry of Defense
Image Code: MHM0140029
Relatives of the missing people after Artsakh war hold a protest action in front of the RA Ministry of Defense
Image Code: MHM0140030
Relatives of the missing people after Artsakh war hold a protest action in front of the RA Ministry of Defense
Image Code: MHM0140031
Relatives of the missing people after Artsakh war hold a protest action in front of the RA Ministry of Defense
Image Code: MHM0140032
Relatives of the missing people after Artsakh war hold a protest action in front of the RA Ministry of Defense
Tuesday, December 15 2020
The movement for the Salvation of the Homeland organized a 'Dignity March' from the statue of Sasuntsi Davit heading to the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
