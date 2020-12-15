Archive
Tuesday, December 15 2020
The movement for the Salvation of the Homeland organized a 'Dignity March' from the statue of Sasuntsi Davit heading to the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0140010
Image Code: MHM0140011
Image Code: MHM0140012
Image Code: MHM0140013
Image Code: MHM0140014
Image Code: MHM0140015
Image Code: MHM0140016
Image Code: MHM0140017
The movement for the Salvation of the Homeland organized a 'Dignity March' in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0140018
Image Code: MHM0140019
Image Code: MHM0140020
Image Code: MHM0140021
Image Code: MHM0140022
Image Code: MHM0140023
Image Code: MHM0140024
Image Code: MHM0140025
Image Code: MHM0140026
Monday, December 14 2020
The movement for the Salvation of the Homeland organized a 'Dignity March' in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
