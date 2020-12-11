Archive
Friday, December 11 2020
Parliamentary Briefings took place at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0139880
Members of 'My Step' faction Babken Tunyan and Hamazasp Danielyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0139881
Members of 'My Step' faction Babken Tunyan and Hamazasp Danielyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0139882
Members of 'My Step' faction Babken Tunyan and Hamazasp Danielyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0139883
Members of 'My Step' faction Babken Tunyan and Hamazasp Danielyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0139884
Member of 'Bright Armenia' faction Edmon Marukyan hold parliamentary briefing at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0139885
Member of 'Bright Armenia' faction Edmon Marukyan hold parliamentary briefing at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0139886
Member of 'Bright Armenia' faction Edmon Marukyan hold parliamentary briefing at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0139887
Member of 'Bright Armenia' faction Edmon Marukyan hold parliamentary briefing at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0139888
Members of 'Prosperous Armenia' faction Arman Abovyan and Iveta Tonoyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0139889
Members of 'Prosperous Armenia' faction Arman Abovyan and Iveta Tonoyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0139890
Members of 'Prosperous Armenia' faction Arman Abovyan and Iveta Tonoyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0139891
Members of 'Prosperous Armenia' faction Arman Abovyan and Iveta Tonoyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Thursday, December 10 2020
Protesters of 16 opposition parties demand RA PM Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation during a protest action in front of the RA Government’s building
