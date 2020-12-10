Archive
Thursday, December 10 2020
Protesters of 16 opposition parties demand RA PM Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation during a protest action in front of the RA Government’s building
Image Code: MHM0139837
Wednesday, December 09 2020
RA National Assembly session took place
