Tuesday, December 08 2020
Armenian opposition is conducting disobedience actions in Yerevan, blocking the streets, creating chaos, demanding the immediate resignation of the government and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Armenian opposition is holding disobedience actions demanding the immediate resignation of the government and RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
RA National Assembly session took place
