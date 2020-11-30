Archive
Monday, November 30 2020
Police arrests the group of protesters who demand RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation blocking Mashtots avenues of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0139574
Police arrests the group of protesters who demand RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation blocked the intersection of Baghramyan-Mashtots Avenue in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0139575
Image Code: MHM0139576
Image Code: MHM0139577
Image Code: MHM0139578
Police arrests the group of protesters who demand RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation blocking Mashtots avenues of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0139579
Image Code: MHM0139580
Image Code: MHM0139581
Sunday, November 29 2020
Armenian intellectuals holding the photos of the Armenian soldiers during a protest march are heading to the Russian Embassy in Armenia protesting against international indifference and demanding Armenian captives and bodies of killed soldiers
