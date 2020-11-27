Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Friday, November 27 2020
Members of Prosperous Armenia Party visited the protesters who went on a hunger strike demanding RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA Government's building
Image Code: MHM0139518
ARF member Gegham Manukyan continues his hunger strike demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister in front of the RA Government’s building in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0139519
ARF member Gegham Manukyan continues his hunger strike demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister in front of the RA Government’s building in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0139520
Members of Prosperous Armenia Party visited the protesters who went on a hunger strike demanding RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA Government's building
Image Code: MHM0139521
Members of Prosperous Armenia Party visited the protesters who went on a hunger strike demanding RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA Government's building
Thursday, November 26 2020
People hold a protest action demanding RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook