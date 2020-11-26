Archive
Thursday, November 26 2020
People hold a protest action demanding RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building
Image Code: MHM0139510
Image Code: MHM0139511
Image Code: MHM0139512
Image Code: MHM0139513
Image Code: MHM0139514
Image Code: MHM0139515
Image Code: MHM0139516
Image Code: MHM0139517
Thursday, November 26 2020
An extraordinary session took place at the RA National Assembly
