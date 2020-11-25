Archive
Wednesday, November 25 2020
Former head of the RA NSS Artur Vanetsyan visited ARF member Gegham Manukyan who continues his hunger strike demanding RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation in front of the RA Government’s building
Image Code: MHM0139492
Image Code: MHM0139493
Image Code: MHM0139494
People of Artsakh evacuate from Karvatchar town before Azerbaijani handover on 25th of November
