Friday, November 20 2020
Protesters who demand RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation hold a protest action on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0139344
Image Code: MHM0139345
Protesters who demand RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation hold a protest action blocking the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0139346
Image Code: MHM0139347
Image Code: MHM0139348
Image Code: MHM0139350
Image Code: MHM0139351
Image Code: MHM0139352
Police arrests protesters who demand RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation during a protest action on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0139353
Image Code: MHM0139354
Image Code: MHM0139355
Image Code: MHM0139356
Image Code: MHM0139357
Image Code: MHM0139359
Image Code: MHM0139361
Image Code: MHM0139363
Image Code: MHM0139365
Image Code: MHM0139366
Image Code: MHM0139367
